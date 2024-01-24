Marion school bond fails by narrow margin

Jan 24, 2024

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last Tuesday, residents of Marion went to the polls to vote on the Marion School’s $6.5 million bond. A sixty percent majority was needed for the bond to pass; unfortunately, the yes votes barely tipped the scales at fifty-one percent. Lacking the necessary sixty percent, the bond vote failed.The proposed…

