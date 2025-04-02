Marion School presents The Very Best Pet Show Ever

Apr 2, 2025 | Home, News

Grades 4-6 perform at the music program in Marion on March 27. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion Elementary students presented The Very Best Pet Show Ever in the Marion school gym under the direction of Sheila Epp. Preschool through third grade selections were about dogs, cats, bunnies, and snakes. A few of…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here