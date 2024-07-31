Several departments from the area came out to talk to Marion youth about different safety topics. (Photo/Submitted by Karen Hughes) Renae Hansen | Editor The youth of Marion were treated to a 911 Kids Safety Program last week, where they were able to learn about specific safety topics in a fun environment. Several departments from…
Latest News
- 24th Annual Cornstock happening this Saturday in Wakonda
- Hot Hurley Nights lives up to its name
- Centerville Lewis Family Drug closes
- Parking Lot Party at Parker First Baptist Church
- Remembering Luke Hansen
- Marion youth attend 911 Kids Safety Program
- Helen Sorensen
- Norma Jeno Ackerman
- Richard Becker
- Janice “Jan” Koch