Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant

The Marion School Bear Care program was presented with a $12,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation on Monday, March 10. Pictured (front row, left to right) are: Daemon Reitz, Kaislee Luke, Charli Dick, Wyatt Heumiller, Harper Luke, Paxton Petersen, Nolan Schoenwald, Lander Konda, Kylinn Morehead, Markus Luke, Slayte Luke, and Sawyer Luke. (Back…