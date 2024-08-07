Meals with a Mission: One year later

Aug 7, 2024 | Home, News

Kari Reynolds had a vision last year to serve those in her community by delivering meals to those who are homebound. One year later she is serving twenty meals a week and hopes to grow her Meals with a Mission even more. (Photo/Submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Who knew that a community meal at…

