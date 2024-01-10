Meet Deputy Case

Jan 10, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Growing up, Deputy Olivia Cases parents were both active in the army. This provided her the opportunity to call many places home. With family in both Minnesota and South Dakota, she came back frequently to visit as much as possible, yet South Dakota always felt like home to her. “I…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
