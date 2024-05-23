Mick Miller DAN ROTH GREG BENSON Swan Lake, Spring Valley, Salem, Childstown, and Norway Townships Renae Hansen | Managing Editor In June, an election will be held to determine who will fill two seats on the County Commission in Turner County. As a result, we have six candidates running in two separate districts. The District…
Latest News
- Groundbreaking held as plans move forward to replace the original Parker School
- Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 4
- Town of Chancellor recalls board member in rare election process
- Irene home a total loss after fire
- Viborg-Hurley School District celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement
- French foreign exchange student enjoyed her year in Irene-Wakonda
- Twenty-five I-W students graduate from Sixth Grade
- Meet the new Turner County Veterans Officer
- Jail cells removed the Turner County Courthouse to make room for evidence room
- Deborah Jo Pease