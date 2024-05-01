Meet Viborg Commissioner Mick Miller

Commissioner Mick Miller with this family. (photo/submitted) Part III of Meet your County Commissioners series Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Turner County commissioners play a vital role in our local government. They are “empowered ‘to super-intend the fiscal concerns of the County’ and ‘to make orders respecting the care and preservation of all property…
