Meeting held to discuss possible Viborg-Hurley athletic complex

Viborg-Hurley School Business Manager Matt Jensen, Mammoth Sports Director of Sports Design Matt Keys, Mammoth Sports Vice President of Business Development Erica Schilling, and School Board President Chris Richards address the audience at last week’s meeting to discuss a possible athletic complex. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg-Hurley school board held a meeting…