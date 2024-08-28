Merrill announces SD roll call at DNC

Aug 28, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Turner County had two delegates representing at the Democratic National Convention, Larry Olsen and Shane Merrill. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Shane Merrill is well known to New Era readers as our Parker Sports Writer. He’s also well known to Parker Pheasant fans as the voice behind the camera for the live stream for their…

