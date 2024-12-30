Midwest Miracles Classic for pediatric cancer families to be held this weekend

Kobee Sherman enjoys a moment with the VH Cougars at least year’s State B Basketball Tournament. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Renae Hansen | Editor Kobee Sherman is a familiar name to many of us in the area. In March 2023, Kobee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in his knee, which spread to his clavicle, vertebrae and lungs….