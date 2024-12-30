Midwest Miracles Classic for pediatric cancer families to be held this weekend

Dec 30, 2024 | Home, News

Kobee Sherman enjoys a moment with the VH Cougars at least year’s State B Basketball Tournament. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Renae Hansen | Editor Kobee Sherman is a familiar name to many of us in the area. In March 2023, Kobee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in his knee, which spread to his clavicle, vertebrae and lungs….

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here