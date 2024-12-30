Kobee Sherman enjoys a moment with the VH Cougars at least year’s State B Basketball Tournament. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Renae Hansen | Editor Kobee Sherman is a familiar name to many of us in the area. In March 2023, Kobee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in his knee, which spread to his clavicle, vertebrae and lungs….
Latest News
- A Special Delivery
- The Lund Theatre installs new laser projector
- Midwest Miracles Classic for pediatric cancer families to be held this weekend
- Pioneer Memorial Hospital announces Employee of the Month for December
- Larry Edwin Poppens
- Darlene Friese
- Myron Langrehr
- Baltic rallies past Pheasants
- Tornadoes overcome FAM Bearcats
- Centerville boys defeat Avon