“Military kids are like dandelions. They bloom wherever they are planted.”

Apr 11, 2024 | Home, News

Soldiers are welcomed home by friends and families, and Governor Kristi Noem. Many soldiers are seeing their children for the first time. (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor We often waste no time paying tribute to our military service people, and their spouses as well. Our gratefulness to those who dedicate their lives to…

