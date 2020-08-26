Miller addressed citizen’s concerns about stop sign spinners

By | Posted August 26th, 2020 |

On Monday, Aug. 24, construction workers got busy laying down a slurry seal on Parker’s Main Avenue and Sanborn Street. Crews finished up on Tuesday on South Elm Avenue. Missouri Peterolumn, of St. Louis, MO, travels the area completing roads for towns, cities and even the Sioux Falls Airport. Parker usually budgets annually for approximately 36,000 square yards of seal work. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, commissioner Mick Miller brought up citizens’ concerns regarding highway old 44. 

Miller asked how many stop signs spinners does the county have?

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said 12 and 24 ordered.

Miller noted someone stole one on County Road 20 and County Road 41. He explained there is evidence a truck backed up and busted the stop sign spinner off. 

Chairman Lyle VanHove questioned if they are bolted on the top?

Austin said it is two half-inch bolts and the stem was broke, leaving the bracket still attached to the stop sign. 

Miller asked state’s attorney Katelynn Hoffman, what is that for a charge?

Hoffman said it would be intentional damage with a Class 2. She explained Class 2 is 30 days in jail, $500 fine and restitution of the cost. 

Austin explained Highway 19 and County Road 32 stop signs belong to the state of South Dakota. 

Miller asked with all the accidents, why are there not stop sign spinners there?

Austin said the stop signs are inside their right-of-way. 

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked if the county could place the spinners on the stop sign before that intersection?

Austin explained the county might be able to get permission from the state, but he doubted it. 

Ciampa questioned if the county could place a pole in the counties right-of-way with the spinner?

Austin said that could be done as long as it’s not blocking the stop sign.

