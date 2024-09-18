Renae Hansen | Editor FEMA has been operating a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Viborg Community Center since last Monday, September 9 and will be available through the end of this week in order to provide one-on-one assistance for those affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that hit the area…
Latest News
- Parker Homecoming King and Queen crowned
- Centerville Homecoming Royal Court announced
- Viborg-Hurley prepares for Homecoming week
- Brad Schardin receives Eminent Service Award from East River Electric Power Cooperative
- Mobile Disaster Recovery Center ready to help residents affected by summer storms
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Laurel Olson Eggers
- Rhonda Lynn (Mills) Hellenga
- Wilbert Wieland
- Bearcats drop three set match to AC/DC