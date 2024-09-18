Mobile Disaster Recovery Center ready to help residents affected by summer storms

Sep 18, 2024

Renae Hansen | Editor FEMA has been operating a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Viborg Community Center since last Monday, September 9 and will be available through the end of this week in order to provide one-on-one assistance for those affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that hit the area…

