Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Saturday, March 23, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on a resident of Monroe. The man arrested has had multiple interactions with the police, and the public, causing residents to have concern.Recent reports indicate erratic behavior, and complaints of animal abuse, and finally burglary.The subject was…
Latest News
- Parker students sweep 2024 Visual Arts Contest
- St Mary’s church in Marion removed
- Looking back at the last six months
- Monroe man taken into custody after multiple complaints
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary lights up the stage with “Night at the Movies” concert
- Fake spring #2
- The future of the Chancellor Museum
- I-W students participate in band, choral festivals
- Irene-Wakonda celebrates Prom 2024
- Dates announced for swimming lessons in Wakonda