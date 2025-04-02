Renae Hansen | Editor April is designated as Month of the Military Child, a time set aside to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by military families worldwide, especially the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas. The New Era will be featuring stories on the Month of the Military Child throughout…
Latest News
- Peterson receives 2025 Educator of the Year Award
- Month of the Military Child: Honoring the sacrifices of our military families
- April 8 is Election Day for several Turner County communities
- Discussion of Parker/Marion sports co-op moves forward with special meeting of the Marion School Board
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary delights families with musical performance
- Viborg Development Corporation holds annual meeting
- Marion School presents The Very Best Pet Show Ever
- Viborg-Hurley High School celebrates prom in style
- Jill Nelson
- Lena Wek