More bang for your buck

Deputy Brent Booth spends his Veteran’s Day, in the office assembling rifles for the county. (photo/Alexxis McKenney) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Turner County Commission approved the purchase of new firearms for the Sheriffs Department during the October 24 meeting. It was agreed that the department would receive 10 new Colt CR6920 rifles and…
