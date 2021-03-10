More changes possible in Parker sports

By | Posted March 10th, 2021 |

Shane Merrill | Writer

Parker High School athletics will make another change next season, if proposals from the South Dakota High School Activities association are adopted. Parker will be moving from Region 5, which primarily travels west, and be moved to Region 4, competing against Tea, Dakota Valley, Lennox, Canton, Beresford, Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion for the post season. The Pheasants will continue in class ‘B’ in wrestling and golf.

Several area schools are jumping from class ‘B’ to ‘A’ including Hanson, Bon Homme, Andes Central/Dakota Christian and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, and will be comprising Region 5 along with Wagner and Parkston. 

Football schedules released

The new 11-man Parker football schedule was also released from the state, with the Pheasants playing primarily the Big East 11-man schools. This will be the first year since 2004 that Parker has played in 11-man and will have two other schools on their schedule that are also making the jump to 11-man.

In their opening game Parker will play Baltic, who is jumping up from nine man and is a Big East opponent. The second week will see Rapid City Christian travel across the state, another team that played nine-man last season.

Week three Parker will travel to perennial power Bridgewater-Emery, before hosting Beresford on week four.

Week five finds the Pheasants with a bye, before they host Sioux Valley in week six and travel to Flandreau in week seven. The Pheasants round out their schedule against neighboring MCM and traveling to Elk-Point Jefferson in their final game.

Baltic is the only team the Pheasants will be familiar with, having played them the last several seasons. Rapid City Christian and EPJ are the two out of conference games for this season.

Games are being scheduled by week this season and may be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday of their respective week. Teams are being asked to find one Thursday or Saturday game to schedule, as not all games will be played on Fridays.

The 2021 season will open on Friday, Aug. 20 for 11B with the first round of playoffs kicking off on Thursday, Oct. 21. The season will conclude on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Comments are closed.

  • Par Mar Bluff building road relationship with county

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Ryan Wieman told the county he wanted to discuss an opportunity regarding Par Mar Bluff, the […]

    Parker’s students continue to benefit from the Cornbelt Education Cooperative

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Cornbelt Education Cooperative consists of a group of school districts joined together to form an […]

    Paying it forward

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The simplest way to define “pay it forward” is that when someone does something for someone, […]

    Shop, Shoot and Eat

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are you’ve visited a thrift store before. Maybe you’ve gone thrift shopping for a costume […]

    Fate of the empty lots on Main Street

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The two empty lots on Main Street—symbolic of businesses gone by— have been claimed by […]

  • Hammer called to serve at First Presbyterian Church

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For many, the most important thing a pastor does is stand at a pulpit every Sunday […]

    No election to be held

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Petitions for candidates interested in running for the Parker School board or the Parker city […]

    Parker students staying dedicated through second semester

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer High school honor roll serves students’ purpose to assess their academic performance and establish future goals. […]

    What a difference a week makes

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Monday sun shone on the Parker city sign on the side of city hall displaying quite the difference a week […]

    Emergency department receives grant for updated equipment

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant application […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jim Hopf

    66  Friday, Feb. 26 Hurley  James John Hopf was born on Feb. 8, 1955 at Viborg to Harvey and Sophia […]

    Brenda Luikens Dobbe

    67  Tuesday, March 2 Parker  Brenda Ann Luikens was born on Oct. 13, 1953, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton […]

    Vincent “Dean” Wittrock

    91 Thursday, March 3 Marion  Vincent Wittrock was born Feb. 1, 1930 near Canistota to Arthur and Louise (Hinrichs) Wittrock.  […]