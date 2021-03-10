More changes possible in Parker sports

Shane Merrill | Writer

Parker High School athletics will make another change next season, if proposals from the South Dakota High School Activities association are adopted. Parker will be moving from Region 5, which primarily travels west, and be moved to Region 4, competing against Tea, Dakota Valley, Lennox, Canton, Beresford, Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion for the post season. The Pheasants will continue in class ‘B’ in wrestling and golf.

Several area schools are jumping from class ‘B’ to ‘A’ including Hanson, Bon Homme, Andes Central/Dakota Christian and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, and will be comprising Region 5 along with Wagner and Parkston.

Football schedules released

The new 11-man Parker football schedule was also released from the state, with the Pheasants playing primarily the Big East 11-man schools. This will be the first year since 2004 that Parker has played in 11-man and will have two other schools on their schedule that are also making the jump to 11-man.

In their opening game Parker will play Baltic, who is jumping up from nine man and is a Big East opponent. The second week will see Rapid City Christian travel across the state, another team that played nine-man last season.

Week three Parker will travel to perennial power Bridgewater-Emery, before hosting Beresford on week four.

Week five finds the Pheasants with a bye, before they host Sioux Valley in week six and travel to Flandreau in week seven. The Pheasants round out their schedule against neighboring MCM and traveling to Elk-Point Jefferson in their final game.

Baltic is the only team the Pheasants will be familiar with, having played them the last several seasons. Rapid City Christian and EPJ are the two out of conference games for this season.

Games are being scheduled by week this season and may be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday of their respective week. Teams are being asked to find one Thursday or Saturday game to schedule, as not all games will be played on Fridays.

The 2021 season will open on Friday, Aug. 20 for 11B with the first round of playoffs kicking off on Thursday, Oct. 21. The season will conclude on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.