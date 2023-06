More than 175 people attend Memorial Day program in Wakonda

Wakonda Legion Members Paul Jensen and Jim Logue post the colors during Wakonda’s Memorial Day program on May 29. A packed house of more than 175 people attended the program and luncheon (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer It was a packed turnout, with more than 175 people in attendance, for the Memorial Day program…