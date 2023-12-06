Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor What seemed like a long, sad month for Art O’Dell has turned out to give him something to be thankful for.O’Dell has operated the local barbershop in Parker for 8 years, but was notified he would have to vacate his place of business by his landlord last month. He had…
Latest News
- Summit Carbon Solutions invites stakeholders to tour Marion Ethanol Plant
- Turner County man, Farrar, to be sentenced December 11
- After 22 years, Kayla still spreading holiday cheer with her annual Christmas concerts
- Parade of Christmas trees at Tieszen Memorial Home
- Tieszen Real Estate’s new satellite office in Parker
- It’s all the buzz…of chain saws in Parker
- Moving day for Art’s Barber Shop
- The Haven sets up multiple charity events
- Christmas comes to Parker
- Christmas in the Valley a success