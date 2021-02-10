Multiple charges pending in stand-off in Turner County

Posted February 10th, 2021

Dawn Rye | Writer

On Tuesday, a Lincoln County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Ford 150 for a traffic violation in Harrisburg. The suspect of the vehicle fled, leading deputies on a pursuit from Lincoln to Turner County. 

According to the Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke, he explained the pursuit entered Turner County on 280th and 464th at the county line. He stated at that time, the vehicle went through two cornfields approximately two miles in and stopped, where the highway patrol officer pitted it. At that time, the subject refused to get out, and a stand-off ensued because they were unaware if the suspect was armed. Luke noted when the suspect was refusing commands for safety reasons. 

He explained when the pickup was going through the cornfields, he came out by a driveway on 279th where a young female was checking cattle and was struck, causing injuries to the left side of her face. From there, a Lincoln County deputy found her on the road and shortly after, highway patrol caught him in the second field. Luke stated the 38-year-old Sioux Falls man was charged with aggravated assault, eluding, hit and run, property damage, obstruction, drug charges, stolen vehicle charges, reckless driving, resisting arrest and vehicular battery.

