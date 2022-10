Mums the word at the Homestead Orchard

Monique Hurtardo | Writer Fall means apples, pumpkins and mums…mums? Yes, mums! The Homestead Orchard, located at 44890 279th Street just seven miles west of Hwy 19, hosts their annual mum show every fall. With over 100 plots and 80 different varieties, the mums, ranging in color from angelic white and crimson red, light up…