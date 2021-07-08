Name released in Turner County fatal crash

LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Lennox.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on 279th Street, a gravel road in that area. The driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch and rolled.

Mary Rebar, the 78-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

