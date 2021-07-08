Name released in Turner County fatal crash

By | Posted July 8th, 2021 |

LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Lennox.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on 279th Street, a gravel road in that area. The driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch and rolled. 

Mary Rebar, the 78-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

 South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

 The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

