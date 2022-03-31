What: Two-Vehicle Crash Where: Intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue Three miles north of Lennox, S.D. When: 5:41 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 Driver No. 1: Jordan Javers, 32, Sioux Falls, S.D., Serious Non-Life Threatening Injuries Vehicle: 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup Driver No….
Latest News
- Presenting the 2022 Senior Class at prom
- Parker Wins State Visual Arts Championship
- PARKER PRIDE
- Names Released In Lincoln County Fatal Crash
- Lennox Area Ministerial Association
- Future Farmers of America Week
- Parker Public Library to celebrate National Library Week
- Winter sports awards presented
- March 31, 2022
- Historical evidence found northwest of town