Names Released In Lincoln County Fatal Crash

What: Two-Vehicle Crash Where: Intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue Three miles north of Lennox, S.D. When: 5:41 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 Driver No. 1: Jordan Javers, 32, Sioux Falls, S.D., Serious Non-Life Threatening Injuries Vehicle: 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup Driver No….