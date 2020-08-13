NATIONAL CHAIN COMING TO TOWN

By | Posted August 13th, 2020 |

Work began last week when crews started tearing up asphalt to install footings in front of the new Parker Ace Hardware. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker Ace Hardware will be open in only a few weeks. The announcement, which came late last week, was one that many had been wondering about when it came to what was next for the old “Family Dollar” store on the edge of town. 

According to Bob Starr, general manager for Jones’ Food Center in town, the new, national chain, will bring a wide variety of items to the local store. From basic hardware to lawn and garden, plumbing, electrical, hand tools, power tools and much more, Parker Ace Hardware will sell “Essentially just about anything you might find in a hardware store,” said Starr. 

The 8500 square foot store will be receiving a minor facelift and construction has already began with general contractor Bernie Wetering at the helm. 

Starr noted that the company’s goal is to keep Turner County residents from needing to drive an hour or more round-trip to Sioux Falls to get supplies. 

Some of the popular names that will be at the new store will be Stihl, Gravely, Toro, Benjamin Moore, Craftsman and more. 

“This will truly be a store that takes great steps in fulfilling the needs of the area communities,” said Starr. 

The store will also be adding to the community in the form of staff when they hire a local store manager and eight to 10 employees. 

“We are more doers than we are planners,” said company owner Gregg Peters. 

