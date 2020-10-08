National Chain open in Parker

RIBBON CUTTING

Taking part in Tuesday, Oct. 6 ribbon cutting for Parker Ace Hardware was from left: Adam Jans, Marty Nygren, Linda Jones, Bob Starr, Nikki Peters, Gregg Peters, Jon Gortmaker, Curt Lukes, Lance Nogelmeier, Judy Mygren, Darrell Buller and Ron Nelson. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling )

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

The second only in South Dakota, newly designed Ace Hardware is now open — in Parker.

The store, which opened Tuesday, is bringing tens of thousands of household items to town for its customers. With over 120 pallets worth of stuff delivered just last Monday, the 8500 square foot store on the edge of Parker still is packed with items. From name brands such as Yeti, Stihl, Craftsman, DeWalt and many more, Jones’ Food Center General Manager Bob Starr said with over 40,000 items available for sale, customers will now not have to make the drive to Sioux Falls.

From yard décor to shop vacs, tools, totes, hardware, home safety and so much more, Starr noted that their pricing will be competitive and on par with Sioux Falls.

Items that have never been available in Parker will be something that Starr thinks customers will come to love, including the full brand of Magnolia paints, kitchen supplies, MOEN and Delta and so much more.

Handling all of the stores needs will be manager Lance Nogelmeier and assistant manager Jon Gortmaker.

“We are blessed with an exceptional group of people who are working on getting this ready,” said Starr of the 10-12 people who have been working, some, up to 80 hours a week, getting Parker Ace Hardware up and running.

Nogelmeier said, “I am excited to help the local communities with all their hardware needs. If they can’t get it here, we will try to get it for you.”

Gortmaker said that he is excited to have a new business in Parker and that is able to serve the community.

At Tuesday’s ribbon cutting owners Gregg and Nikki Peters thanked those in attendance for all their hard work and noted how excited they all were for the store to be opening. Nikki said that Parker is like her family’s second home and they are so happy to be doing this for the area.