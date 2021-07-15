New Century Press hires editor

By | Posted July 15th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye |Writer

In a sense, everyone edits written materials. From book writers, speakers, students and journalists. Professional editors work in a variety of industries and take on countless different tasks. But no matter what project an editor is tackling, the goal is always the same: improving the quality of communication. 

Donna Rumbaugh took the reins over a couple weeks ago after long-time New Era editor Sarah Ebeling left. Rumbaugh, along with her husband John, live outside of Parker. She has three kids; Rachel Hangman (Will), Andy Hanson (Amy) and Alexis Mckenney (Rob), and nine grandchildren ranging from two months old to 21.  

Rumbaugh previously worked at The New Era for approximately three years, where she was office manager, writer and editor. She recalled how much she recalled working in the environment alongside co-worker Ebeling and having the opportunity to meet new people. 

Rumbaugh has worked for ComPro Inc. for the last 12 years. She started as a programmer for the commercial telephone systems and security systems they sold. She recently became the owner of ComPro Business Solutions and moved the headquarters to Parker. She decided to take over the company when the previous owner passed away to ensure her co-workers could keep their jobs. “It’s an interesting business and every day is different,” commented Rumbaugh. She also runs a greenhouse called Garden To Go.

Rumbaugh decided to come back to The New Era because working here has been one of her most favorite jobs. She said she always missed working for the paper. After talking to Ebeling about her career move, it was almost like a message from God to step in and try to fill her shoes.

Her goal is to maintain the excellence in journalism that has been set forth for many years. She also wants to grow and change with the times as newspapers continue to struggle to compete with new technology. Some challenges will be the added publications New Century Press acquired and getting to know the community. The other challenge in small town weeklies is competing with social media where the information is instant. 

Rumbaugh said the publications have many ideas on blending the hard copy newsprint and social media presence for multiple venues.

Comments are closed.

  • Local kids take part learning pet care

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Taking her career to the next level

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer Everyone could say they go the extra mile when it comes to working. However, almost no one […]

    All school reunion to be held

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor COVID canceled so many events last year, including Parker’s annual Alumni Banquet.  But this year, […]

    What to know about the latest child tax credit?

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of […]

    Residents beware of the child tax credit scams

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Starting Thursday, July 15 through December 2021, parents who qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act […]

  • POET featured in film on environmental benefits of biofuels

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET, the world’s largest biofuels producer, appears in a new short film as part of the series Nature’s Building Blocks, […]

    Parker kids learn bicycle safety

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the […]

    Keeping your family safe during the Fourth of July

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Holidays like Independence Day and other celebrations can be fun times with great memories. But making […]

    Reaching a milestone after 32 years of service

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether big or small, a milestone can be reached with consistent achievements that add up over […]

    Name released in Turner County fatal crash

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker 12U finishes top-8 at state

    Coming off a very successful regular season, which found the two Parker 12U league teams finishing one and two in […]

    Parker Blue wraps up season 14-0

    With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Parker Blue baseball club headed to Tea last week to […]

    Parker Red finishes with 7-6 win

    With the regular season winding down, the Parker Red 12U baseball team took the field one last time this season, […]