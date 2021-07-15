New Century Press hires editor

Dawn Rye |Writer

In a sense, everyone edits written materials. From book writers, speakers, students and journalists. Professional editors work in a variety of industries and take on countless different tasks. But no matter what project an editor is tackling, the goal is always the same: improving the quality of communication.

Donna Rumbaugh took the reins over a couple weeks ago after long-time New Era editor Sarah Ebeling left. Rumbaugh, along with her husband John, live outside of Parker. She has three kids; Rachel Hangman (Will), Andy Hanson (Amy) and Alexis Mckenney (Rob), and nine grandchildren ranging from two months old to 21.

Rumbaugh previously worked at The New Era for approximately three years, where she was office manager, writer and editor. She recalled how much she recalled working in the environment alongside co-worker Ebeling and having the opportunity to meet new people.

Rumbaugh has worked for ComPro Inc. for the last 12 years. She started as a programmer for the commercial telephone systems and security systems they sold. She recently became the owner of ComPro Business Solutions and moved the headquarters to Parker. She decided to take over the company when the previous owner passed away to ensure her co-workers could keep their jobs. “It’s an interesting business and every day is different,” commented Rumbaugh. She also runs a greenhouse called Garden To Go.

Rumbaugh decided to come back to The New Era because working here has been one of her most favorite jobs. She said she always missed working for the paper. After talking to Ebeling about her career move, it was almost like a message from God to step in and try to fill her shoes.

Her goal is to maintain the excellence in journalism that has been set forth for many years. She also wants to grow and change with the times as newspapers continue to struggle to compete with new technology. Some challenges will be the added publications New Century Press acquired and getting to know the community. The other challenge in small town weeklies is competing with social media where the information is instant.

Rumbaugh said the publications have many ideas on blending the hard copy newsprint and social media presence for multiple venues.