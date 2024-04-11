New Clay-Union Electric facility serving area

Clay-Union Electric’s new facilities include 20,000-square feet of shop space, including this Repair and Wash Bay area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours were held at the facility on Tuesday, April 2 (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, April 2, at Clay-Union Electric’s new, state-of-the-art facility, located at 31321 Highway…