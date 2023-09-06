New elementary teachers at Irene-Wakonda excited to work with students

LEFT: Sarah Watts is excited to give the IW preschoolers a good start on their education. RIGHT: Jesse Kroupa is the new sixth grade teacher at Irene-Wakonda schools (photos/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer There are two new faces at the Irene-Wakonda Elementary School this year. One, the new preschool teacher Sarah Watts, will be…