New Pastor at Parker First Baptist

Apr 24, 2024 | Home, News

Pastor David and Joy Erdman /(photo by H Photography) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Since last summer, the Parker First Baptist Pastoral Search Committee has been on the search for a new a pastor. After a thorough interview process and much prayer, the Pastoral Search Committee recommended Pastor David Erdman as the next pastor of…

