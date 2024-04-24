New Pastor at Parker First Baptist

Pastor David and Joy Erdman /(photo by H Photography) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Since last summer, the Parker First Baptist Pastoral Search Committee has been on the search for a new a pastor. After a thorough interview process and much prayer, the Pastoral Search Committee recommended Pastor David Erdman as the next pastor of…
Latest News
