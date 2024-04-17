New pastor leading First Baptist Church in Viborg

Randy Rasmussen is the new pastor at Viborg’s First Baptist Church (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer South Dakota native Randy Rasmussen, the new pastor at Viborg’s First Baptist Church, is excited to be back in a small town, leading the vibrant church family there. Rasmussen began his post at the church on Palm Sunday,…