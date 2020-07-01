New requirements for hunting and fishing

Tammy Chamley | Dells City Journal Editor

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) is requiring the habitat stamp to be purchased with hunting and or fishing licensing starting July 1. The habitat stamp was created by the 2020 South Dakota legislature.

“The key to abundant wildlife is habitat,” said Department Secretary Kelly Hepler in a recent press release provided by GFP. “The money raised from this stamp is going to directly benefit our wildlife and all individuals who love the outdoors in South Dakota.”

Funds raised from the habitat stamp can only be used to develop habitat on public land and waters or to provide public access to private land, as defined by Senate Bill 75.

A habitat stamp will be required for anyone 18 years of age or older when purchasing or applying for a hunting, fishing or furbearer license in the state of South Dakota. The annual fee for the habitat stamp will be $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

A habitat stamp will not be required for the one-day hunting or fishing license, youth hunting license, private shooting preserve license, Hunt for Habitat entries, landowner hunting license, preference points, or to purchase a park entrance license or camping reservation.

As explained in the GFP press release, the habitat stamp funds associated with hunting and furbearer license sales will fund wildlife habitat developments and public access improvements on public lands across South Dakota. Additionally, habitat stamp funds will be used to provide public hunting access to private lands that offer quality hunting opportunities.

Habitat stamp funds associated with any fishing license sales will fund aquatic habitat projects on public waters across the state of South Dakota. In addition, projects like improving boat docks, roads or vault toilets can increase access to public waters.

“We have dams and small impoundments all across the state that need our help right now,” says Kirschenmann. “The money generated from this stamp is going to allow us to enhance these fisheries and create additional opportunities for anglers all across the state.”