New “round-up” event brings help for food pantry

Presenting checks to support the Turner County Food Pantry are L-R; Jane Hertel (Rivers Edge Bank), Tony Jensen (Jones Foods), Julie Anderson (ICAP), Kerri Meyer (Rivers Edge Bank), and Amalia Zick (Rivers Edge Bank). (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Two businesses have come together to help support the Turner County Food Pantry. Jones…