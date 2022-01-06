New selection of traveling large print at the Parker Public Library

Posted January 6th, 2022

The Parker Public Library has received a new set of adult large print books from the traveling circuit.   The following titles will be available for check out through mid-March.

Library hours are Monday-Friday:  8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 pm.  Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Albom, Mitch – The Next Person You Meet in Heaven Macomber, Debbie – Cottage by the Sea

Backman, Fredrick – A Man Called Ove McNamara, Michelle – I’ll be Gone in the Dark

Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man

                        Patterson, James – The President is Missing

Blackstock, Terri – Afterman Patterson, James – Missing

Brown, James Daniel – Boys in the Boat Patterson, James – President’s daughter

Brown, Sandra – Sting Rivers, Francine – Redeeming Love

Connelly, Michael – The Black Ice Rohmer, Juliet – Amish Decision

Connelly, Patricia – Blow Fly Rohmer, Juliet – Amish Test

Fairstein, Linda – The Kills Sandford, John – Escape Clause

Finn, A.J. – The Woman in the Window Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal

Gardener, Lisa – Say Good-bye Shreve, Anita – Pilot’s Wife

Genova, Lisa – Inside the O’Briens Shreve, Anita – Testimony

Grisham, John – The Reckoning Sparks, Nicholas – Every Breath

Grisham, John – The Whistler Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish

Hilderbrand, Elin – Winter Storms Steel, Danielle – Complications

Hilderbrand, Elin – Winter in Paradise Steel, Danielle – Rushing Waters

Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl Steel, Danielle – In His Father’s Footsteps

Johansen, Iris – Silent, Thunder Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives

Kelly Hall, Martha – Lilac Girls Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley

Kingsbury, Karen – Oceans Apart Truman, Margaret – Murder at Union Station

Kline Baker, Christina – Orphan Train Wick, Lori – Just Above a Whisper

Kruger Kent, William – Ordinary Grace Wingate, Lisa – Lone Star Café

Lamour, Louie – Outlaws of Mesquite Wingate, Lisa – Before We were Yours

Landy, William – Defending Jacob Wingate, Lisa – The Prayer Box

Macomber, Debbie – It’s Better This Way Wright, Camron – Letters for Emily

