New selection of traveling large print at the Parker Public Library

The Parker Public Library has received a new set of adult large print books from the traveling circuit. The following titles will be available for check out through mid-March.
Library hours are Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 pm. Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Albom, Mitch – The Next Person You Meet in Heaven Macomber, Debbie – Cottage by the Sea
Backman, Fredrick – A Man Called Ove McNamara, Michelle – I’ll be Gone in the Dark
Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man
Patterson, James – The President is Missing
Blackstock, Terri – Afterman Patterson, James – Missing
Brown, James Daniel – Boys in the Boat Patterson, James – President’s daughter
Brown, Sandra – Sting Rivers, Francine – Redeeming Love
Connelly, Michael – The Black Ice Rohmer, Juliet – Amish Decision
Connelly, Patricia – Blow Fly Rohmer, Juliet – Amish Test
Fairstein, Linda – The Kills Sandford, John – Escape Clause
Finn, A.J. – The Woman in the Window Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal
Gardener, Lisa – Say Good-bye Shreve, Anita – Pilot’s Wife
Genova, Lisa – Inside the O’Briens Shreve, Anita – Testimony
Grisham, John – The Reckoning Sparks, Nicholas – Every Breath
Grisham, John – The Whistler Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish
Hilderbrand, Elin – Winter Storms Steel, Danielle – Complications
Hilderbrand, Elin – Winter in Paradise Steel, Danielle – Rushing Waters
Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl Steel, Danielle – In His Father’s Footsteps
Johansen, Iris – Silent, Thunder Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives
Kelly Hall, Martha – Lilac Girls Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley
Kingsbury, Karen – Oceans Apart Truman, Margaret – Murder at Union Station
Kline Baker, Christina – Orphan Train Wick, Lori – Just Above a Whisper
Kruger Kent, William – Ordinary Grace Wingate, Lisa – Lone Star Café
Lamour, Louie – Outlaws of Mesquite Wingate, Lisa – Before We were Yours
Landy, William – Defending Jacob Wingate, Lisa – The Prayer Box
Macomber, Debbie – It’s Better This Way Wright, Camron – Letters for Emily