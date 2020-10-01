New side-by-side to be purchased

Dawn Rye | Writer



During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to purchase a Polaris Ranger side-by-side for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Steven Luke explained how the sheriff’s office received a grant to purchase a Polaris Ranger 1000 XP side-by-side. He noted the side-by-side would be used during the fair and on search and rescue operations.

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked if the grant was only open to sheriff departments?

Luke said anybody from a sheriff’s office to the local fire departments could apply for the grant.