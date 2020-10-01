New side-by-side to be purchased

By | Posted October 1st, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to purchase a Polaris Ranger side-by-side for the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Steven Luke explained how the sheriff’s office received a grant to purchase a Polaris Ranger 1000 XP side-by-side. He noted the side-by-side would be used during the fair and on search and rescue operations.
Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked if the grant was only open to sheriff departments?
Luke said anybody from a sheriff’s office to the local fire departments could apply for the grant.

Comments are closed.

  • Change to save citizens money

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A couple of weeks ago the city of Parker voted to accept a single city-wide […]

    Transport deputy injured in line of duty

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Tuesday, Sept. 22, after court in Turner County was over, a civilian transport deputy […]

    HELPING HANDS

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Members of Hope Harbor, Parker, were out and about on Tuesday, Sept. 22 helping with Parker’s city wide cleanup. According […]

    Parker to offer free meals for students

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Monday, Sept. 28 the Parker School District announced that beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 through […]

    Grinnell Mutual awards $500 grant to Turner County Fair

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Grinnell, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker, will receive a $500 grant to […]

  • Ace Hardware taking shape

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Meadows housing development on the edge of Parker is changing. The old Family Dollar […]

    Parker School board continues to discuss future growth options

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed future building expansion options. Superintendent Donavan […]

    Coming Together

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Thirteen-year-old Henry Niezwaag enjoys tinkering with motors on small engines, working with different model cars, fishing […]

    Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Charles “Chuck” Joffer

    86 Thursday, Sept. 24 Parker Charles Garrett Joffer was born on Sept. 1, 1934, to George and Marie (Hoekman) Joffer. […]

    Clara Still

    104 Thursday, Sept. 17 She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, the sixth of nine children, to Carl and Martha […]

    Luverne Langerock

    89 Friday, Sept. 25 Marion Luverne Arthur Langerock was born on Nov. 12, 1930, to Francis and Minnie (Dykstra) Langerock. […]