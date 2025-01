New Turner County Commissioners start the year off

Greg Benson and Sheila Hagemann are sworn in as new Turner County Commissioners. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | writer In December, Turner County said goodbye to two longstanding commissioners, Lyle Van Hove and Mick Miller. This month they welcome two newly elected commissioners. Sheila Hagemann representing District 2 and Greg Benson representing District…