No election to be held

By | Posted March 5th, 2021 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Petitions for candidates interested in running for the Parker School board or the Parker city council were due on Friday, Feb. 26 by the end of the day. 

For the school, only two petitions were taken out, one by incumbent Ransom Jones and the other by newcomer Jim Even, who will replace Brett Olson. 

There were several open seats on the Parker city council. With four spots up for grabs and four petitions turned in, although there will be four new council members, there will not be an election. 

Michael Deelstra will replace Brian Schulte in Ward III (2-year term), Chris Poncelet will replace Lance Nogelmeier in Ward II (2-year term), Brad Janzen will replace Arne Erickson in Ward I (2-year term) and Kristin Kuchta will replace Brett Herlyn in Ward II (1-year term). 

