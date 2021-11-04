November is National Career Development month

Dawn Rye | Writer

As the fall semester winds down, November offers a time to reflect on a career effort for both students and employers. National Career Development Month was created for career development professionals to encourage career-related activities. Employers, school staff and parents are asked to inspire students to jump start on the job search and career goals.

Parker High School juniors participate in a job shadowing program in the spring and seniors will job shadow in November.

According to Guidance Counselor Darmi Vogel, students have to fill out a form listing careers that they are interested in from various careers such as a vet tech, radio station, CPA, attorney, medical field, chef, fire and police departments. The length of the job shadowing experience ranges from two to four hours. She explained that the most popular job shadowing career is in the medical field.