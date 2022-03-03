O say, does that Star Spangled Banner yet wave…

Geoff Dunkleberger and his parents.

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

Today, March 3, is National Anthem Day in America. As the people of our country try to comprehend the news of Russia launching an attack on Ukraine, this day couldn’t come at a better time. Songs have special meanings to people for different reasons. The Star Spangled Banner is our national anthem, and to many in our area, it means something worth fighting for.

Kurtis Brown is one of the area’s recruiters for the Army National Guard. He is honored to work with some of the bravest young people we have. When he asked his local recruits what the national anthem meant to them, this is what they said.

Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker writes, The National Anthem to me is a song the represents the flag of the United States. It represents the many men and women who have sacrificed their lives for this country from the fields of Massachusetts, the beaches of Normandy, the Islands of the pacific, the tropical and hilly lands of Vietnam and Korea, and the long never-ending war on terror. This flag has flown throughout the good and bad years of this country. The Anthem shows and honors the men and women who sacrificed everything for the people back home and freedom and rights of all people around the world. I am honored to be able to serve my country and stand strong for the National Anthem. My mom Kelly Dunkelberger shared her thoughts on the National Anthem also. She felt that while the National Anthem has always been important to her because of my grandpa’s and great grandfathers service it just hits a little more now that I choose to serve. “While Geoff was at basic training, and I heard the National Anthem being played my smile was a little bigger than normal. I felt so much pride in the selfless decision that Geoff along with thousands of other soldiers make to serve our great nation.”

Dakota Hofer of Freeman says, “To me the United States national anthem captures America’s desire to be free and the willingness to fight for it. In a poem written by an American during the battle of Fort McHenry. The writer Francis Scott key witnessed the 25-hour bombardment only for the defenders of the Fort to still fly the stars and stripes signaling they would not surrender. America’s willingness to defend its way of life has since been proven again and again in both world wars the Cold War and in the modern Middle Eastern wars.”

Trevor Mullholand explained, “To me the national anthem represents the hardships of this country has endured which has made us stronger. It gives me a sense of pride knowing that no matter what is thrown at us we can bounce back better than before. It motivates me to want to serve my country.”

Jayden Jacobsen told us, “What the national anthem means to me is freedom. The national anthem is about one nation but a mixing pot of cultures whom all are free. Our freedom is gained from those who serve, the anthem is a way of thanking those who have fought for our country’s freedom. Many have died so we honor them by playing the national anthem at the most public events.

“What does the national anthem mean to me?” Ethan Balvin says, “It means one nation. Nothing can defend our nation unless we are all together like a family. Freedom is another thing that the national anthem means. We are all free and no one can take that away from us. We are a family, we are a nation, we are free, we are the USA!”

Caleb Ortman says, “It is a song that represents the bravery of the American military. The song portrays what it would be like to be in a war zone and the amount of courage it would take to be in that situation. The national anthem makes me feel a sense of heroism for being in the National Guard to help defend our country.”