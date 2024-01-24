One-Act play public performance moved to January 29

Riva Sharples | Writer The public performance of “Web of Deception,” this year’s one-act play at Irene-Wakonda, has been postponed from January 22 to January 29. The performance was bumped from its original January 22 slot to the 29th due to weather cancellations, which caused basketball games to be moved to Monday the 22nd.“Web of…