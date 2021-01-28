One step closer

Parker School set to begin construction project

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

For about two years now, the Parker School Board has been discussing the issues of space and upgrades at the school. With 486 students and 66 staff members and a constantly changing and growing district, the board knew something needed to be done. From increasing classroom size, to adding space due to growth and the cost of upkeep to a nearly 109-year-old building, all of these things have been on the boards’ mind. And now, they have a plan. 

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer explained that the board hopes to have bids early this summer submitted, accepted in mid summer and by late summer or early fall, they can be breaking ground. 

Phase one of the projects includes plans to construct a two-story, 16 classroom elementary addition, complete with bathrooms and an elevator. These classrooms, which will be about 960’ in size, will be directly east of the 1997 addition, in the current parking lot, which is being questioned as to what will happen with parking. 

DeBoer explained that plans are being developed with the city of Parker to create more parking on the streets. The plan could create 90 more spaces than the current 62 spaces that the parking lot holds now. 

DeBoer said, “I understand that one of our issues is parking and now we are taking that away, but I am confident that between the city and our school board and our architect the solution is going to be better than we have now.” 

The playground, that many have inquired about updating, would be modernized as well, but would also allow for parking during extra curricular activities. 

“These are all very early, preliminary plans and ideas,” he said. 

Once the first phase is complete in late fall/winter of 2022, elementary kids would be moved into their new classes. The next step would be to renovate the 1956-1962 section of the school and get it up to high school standards to move those students there by Christmas 2022, tentatively. Classroom size will increase from about the 520’ range to the approximately 700’ range. 

Once that is done, demolition of the 1912 piece of the school can begin to make room for the next phase, a CTE (Career and Technology Education) area and auxiliary gym. 

DeBoer noted that the board hopes to have bids for that in April 2023 so that construction could begin in the spring of 2023 with completion by spring 2024. 

The price tag for all of this is between $8-9 million and will be paid by capital outlay certificates. These certificates are a way for the school to borrow against its taxable valuation, allowing the board to proceed without needing the project to go to a public vote. The 1.5 percent valuation will be paid by what the school accrues annually from normal taxes, meaning there will be no need for an opt-out or bond. 

DeBoer explained that the school has about $2-3 million that they have saved and the remainder is money that will be gained in capital outlay certificates. 

“I am so excited about this. I am excited for our kids, our staff, our board members. And it is just a great thing for the community,” said DeBoer. 

He noted that for the past two years the board has talked about this project, it has not been taken lightly. 

“I believe the board is being fiscally responsible through this whole process. To me, they have been really, really solid in this whole thing,” he continued noting that they have thought about the kids, finances, future boards and what options would work best both now and moving forward. 

