Elementary students, dressed in their Christmas and 1950s-best, perform during the I-W Christmas concert (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer There was standing room only at the Irene-Wakonda Elementary School’s Christmas concert, held last Thursday, Dec. 14. The event featured the fifth and sixth grade bands, as well as kindergarten through sixth grade vocal students…
Latest News
- December 21, 2023
- Christmas in the country
- Highway 46 finally open with temporary surfacing
- Prairie fire
- Packed house attends I-W Elementary Christmas concert
- Chancellor considering a neighborhood watch program
- Viborg-Hurley High School Winter Music Concert enchants audience
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Christmas church services around Turner County
- Barbara Jean Lundberg