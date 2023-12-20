Packed house attends I-W Elementary Christmas concert

Elementary students, dressed in their Christmas and 1950s-best, perform during the I-W Christmas concert (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer There was standing room only at the Irene-Wakonda Elementary School’s Christmas concert, held last Thursday, Dec. 14. The event featured the fifth and sixth grade bands, as well as kindergarten through sixth grade vocal students…