Parker bids farewell to old high school

Jun 26, 2024 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Managing Editor Parker said farewell to their old high school last week as the building was torn down to make way for new construction at the school. Onlookers gathered to watch as the school came down piece by piece. Some parked on the corner to watch and take pictures, while others sat…

