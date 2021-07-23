Parker City helps replace trees

By | Posted July 23rd, 2021 |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The Parker City Council held it’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday July 12.  There were 12 people in attendance.  Many topics were discussed during the open session for public comments.

One interesting idea came from Mayor Ron Nelson.  He addressed the council with the suggestion to offer a voucher to the homeowners who lost their trees because of the construction project at the school.  This idea was met with great approval from the council and the citizens present.  After some discussion, Mike Jorgenson suggested each homeowner who lost trees be given a voucher up to $200 per tree lost to help with replacing them.  Homeowners participating in the reimbursement program will be allowed to purchase trees of their choice from suppliers of their choice.  They can then bring the receipt showing the purchase to the city office to receive their reimbursement.  A vote was taken and was passed unanimously.

