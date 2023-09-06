Parker city-wide cleanup

September 18-22 Sept. 18: Pickup South of RR Tracks Sept. 19-20: Pickup East of Main Sept. 21-22: Pickup West of Main Please have rubble out a day early. Once crews go by, they will not be coming back. Will NOT pick up: Paint and household hazardous waste TVs and computer monitors Tires All Pickup will…
