Parker FCCLA members are heading to sunny California

Melissa Schultz | Writer Parker FCCLA members Alison Nankivel, Shelby Pankratz and Vanessa Dunkelberger qualified earlier this month to attend the National FCCLA convention in San Diego, California. Alison Nankivel advances to nationals for the Gold Top Superior in Entrepreneurship Level three In Entrepreneurship, participants develop a plan for a small business and prepare a…