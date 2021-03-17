Parker FFA chapter had a busy and great first semester of activities

2020 State Leadership Development Event Qualifiers

Front to Back – Left to Right: Geoff Dunkelberger, Shelby Lang, Vanessa Dunkelberger, Grace DeWald, Jenna Even, Shelby Pankratz, Jack Even, Joe Mahan. Parker Lessman, Joni Dykstra, Levi Wieman, Andrew Even, Janae Olson, Natalie Haase, Kayla DeClark, Bailey Coleman. Not Pictured: Shayla Voletz

Fall of 2020 has been very busy for our FFA members and a great learning experience in many activities. During the start of the semester, the FFA Members competed in Land and Homesite Judging. The students competed at the Southeast Region Land Judging competition in October and placed second and earned a spot in the 2021 National Land and Homesite competition. The students that placed on the Parker FFA Land team were Natalie Haase, Jarret Wildeboer, Jenna Even and Andrew Even. This team will start practicing again in April of 2021 and hopes that National FFA will be hosting an in person National Land and Homesite competition in Oklahoma in May of 2021.

After Land judging was over it was time to get full swing into with Fall Leadership Development Events (LDE’s). The students usually get the chance to travel to different locations to participate in these LDE’s, but with the crazy year, the state moved to an all Virtual LDE competition. The students started preparing and practicing for their Leadership contest in October and competed virtually at the District level in November. The students participate in the District LDE to qualify for the state competition. The State LDE event is usually held over two days in Pierre in early December. With the pandemic, the state worked at making a quality competition to be held virtually over the course of two weeks in December and two weeks in January. The following students/teams qualified for the State LDEs. The Marketing Plan Team consisted of Geoff Dunkelberger, Jace Ullerich and Joe Mahan who presented their plan about a guided hunting lodge expansion and tied for 1st place at the state competition and after the tie breaker rule ended up with a silver second place. The Chapter of Conduct of Meetings team consisting of Shayla Voeltz, Vanessa Dunkelberger, Natalie Haase, Parker Lessman, Joni Dykstra, Kayla DeClark and Shelby Pankratz, competed and earned a Bronze award and conducted a meeting with the motion relating to greenhand awards. The Agricultural Communications Team consisting of Grace DeWald, Jenna Even, Vanessa Dunkelberger and Shelby Pankratz competed and earned a Bronze award after presenting their communication plan for the Parker Agricultural Education program. The Agricultural Sales team consisting of Levi Wieman, Janae Olson, Andrew Even and Jack Even competed and earned a Bronze award after researching and selling cattle mineral. The following individuals competed in the individual LDE’s. Shelby Lang and Natalie Haase participated in the Extemporaneous speaking LDE. Natalie Haase chose a topic relating to Robots in Agriculture. Natalie received a Silver 6th place finish for her LDE. Shelby Lang chose a topic in urban agriculture in which she received a bronze placing. Bailey Coleman competed in the Prepared Public Speaking LDE titled “Grass Feed vs. Grain Feed Beef” and received a bronze placing.

The FFA chapter was then busy delivering fruit from the fruit sales and would like to say THANK YOU to everyone who ordered fruit from them this year. The spring semester has started, and members have begin preparing for their spring CDE’s and National FFA week. Throughout the month of January, the members worked on updating their record books recording all the information from their Supervised Agricultural Experience into the forms required. These forms help the members win awards throughout their years in FFA. The Parker FFA Chapter had three students apply for a Star Award at the district level. All three qualified for the State Star competition that will be held in February and will be announced at State Convention in April. Brandt Marsh was a District Star Qualifier in Star in Agribusiness and Star Farmer. Geoff Dunkelberger was a qualifier in Star in Agribusiness and Lane Wieman was a qualifier in Star in Agricultural Placement. The members will also start preparing for their Production CDE’s from Livestock Judging, Floriculture, Ag Mechanics, Nursery and Landscaping, Horse Judging, and many more. The students will attend many practice CDE’s before attending the State Competition that will now be held in Rapid City in April. During this time, they will also make plans to help the Parker Community celebrate National FFA and National Ag Week in March. Please look for information to come regarding various activities during these weeks.

The Parker FFA chapter is always looking for community service projects to help better the community and our organization. If you have any suggestions or requests, please let a member or Mrs. Dunkelberger know and we will see what we are able to help with. — submitted article