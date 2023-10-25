Parker FFA holds “Feed the Farmer” day

(RIGHT) L-R FFA members providing lunch for farmers at the Parker Cargill location were Joni Dykstra, Andrew Even, Levi Wieman, Carter Berens, Levi Rand (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Members of the Parker FFA take a day to thank farmers for a long summer of hard work, and a successful harvest.The students work…