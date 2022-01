On Sunday, Jan. 24, the Parker Fire Department hosted their annual pancake feed with pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, or milk. According to the firefighter, Lance Nogelmeir said, they served around 250 people during the event.

Veteran firefighter Harvey Hertel and rookie Brandin Jensen stirred the scrambled eggs to the right consistency. Firefighter Shane Jibben watches his daughter Allannah sort the yolk and egg whites. And Wyatt Janzen takes a big bite of his pancakes.