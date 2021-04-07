Parker Fire Department responds to grass fire

Parker to host “Enchanted Forest” prom April 7th, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer The biggest night of the year is finally here, which means dates, dresses, tuxedos, dinner, and […]

Parker FFA students celebrate FFA week April 1st, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer Recently, the Parker FFA students celebrated FFA week during National Ag Week to help promote agriculture […]

Construction project to begin on S.D. Highway 19 April 1st, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, crews will begin a $4.3 million federally funded […]

DENR provides funding for Chancellor wastewater projects April 1st, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced the Board of Water and […]